Elmo goes to fast-food restaurants and completely freaks out the employees in this brilliant prank

In this wacky video, our favorite YouTube prankster MagicofRahat is partaking in some more technological tomfoolery, and harassing some more fast-food cashiers in the process.

Rahat has modified the driver seat of his car so that he can disguise himself as your kid’s favorite Sesame Street resident, Elmo, while still controlling the vehicle. He heads to the drive-thru windows of various fast-food establishments, and completely freaks out the employees.

The reactions are mixed. Some of the cashiers laugh, some of them are completely horrified, and one of them even threatens to call the police — but luckily, Elmo manages to evade capture.



