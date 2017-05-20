“Emo Trump” is back with a song about how much he hates the failing New York Times

President Trump is no fan of the media and while he hates just about all the newspapers and television shows, his least favorite is the New York Times. Trump has tweeted about how much he hates journalists on hundreds of occasions, and he never goes very long without unleashing his wrath on “the failing New York Times.”

In fact, Trump has said so much stuff about the New York Times that YouTube users Super Deluxe were able to string his tweets together into a song. Of course, they made the premise of the video “emo Trump,” because his tweets just sound so much better in an “emo” song–even if the “emo” genre and the president have nothing in common.





