“Sh%t Southern Women Say” is here to take more hilarious jabs at how southern women talk

The ninth installment of “Sh%t Southern Women Say” was released on YouTube today and features its usual cast making fun of the way women in the South talk.

RELATED: Will Ferrell shows up to a taping of “Conan” in makeup and gives a hilarious performance onstage

Some of this episode’s phrases that Southern women say include:

“She’s got enough money to burn a wet mule.”

“That fellers all broke out in money.”

“Well roll me in flower and call me fried.”

“Bless her heart.”



“I bet she drinks Pepsi.”

“It’s hotter than the hinges of Hell.”

Did you recognize any of these phrases? Are any of these soon going to be added to your lexicon? If you do, be careful that you don’t knock the fool out of your credibility.