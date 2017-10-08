Fans of “Rick And Morty” are furious with McDonald’s over Szechuan Sauce screw-up

When Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” idolized McDonalds’ long-retired “Szechuan” chicken nugget dipping sauce, McDonald’s saw an opportunity. Yesterday, they promptly fumbled it, according to Mashable.

McDonald’s planned to release “extremely limited” quantities of Szechuan Sauce for one day only on Oct. 7. The company clearly thought of this as a niche promotion; they released nine other sauces alongside it and bundled them all within the release of new “Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.”

Impatient waiting turned to horror as cartoon fans realized the cartoon-affiliated corn syrup sauce was unavailable. (No actual “Rick and Morty” art appeared on the packets.) One man, who identifies himself as “an educator specializing in Japanese culture” called the sauce fiasco “a literal holocaust” — presumably as a joke.

Others reported driving more than an hour to find a “participating” McDonald’s, which, of course, had no sauce; some locations were rumored to have received just 20 packets each.

Naturally, there’s now a healthy black market for the corn syrup sauce on eBay.