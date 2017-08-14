Few things are more hilariously adorable than this little Australian kid hiccupping his way through his country’s national anthem

This video was uploaded by ABLtv.com — the official YouTube account of the Australian Baseball League — back in 2015.

The events in the video took place prior to a baseball game in Australia. A young lad was given the honor of performing the Australian national anthem, only there was one problem: he had the hiccups.

RELATED: An elderly Dodgers fan decided to let it all hang out when she flashed her fellow fans and shocked the whole stadium

Undeterred by his condition the adorable little tyke — whose name is Ethan — powered through and fulfilled his duty like any patriotic Australian would.





Ethan appeared on a British TV show to talk about the event shortly after it occurred: