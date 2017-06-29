Fish says “Sayonara!” as it slips out its captor’s hands and makes a break for it

Next time you catch a fish, you might want to hold on to it a little tighter than this guy.

The video shows a man holding his new catch, a carp, and trying to place it on a piece of material to wrap up for storage and transport. But the fish had a different plan.

In a daring attempt, the carp fights for its life and manages to wiggle free from the grip of the man’s arms. It goes straight for the water, and after getting over some rocks and avoiding being recaptured, the fish is safely in the water and lives to see another day.





This carp clearly took inspiration from a famous movie fish and knew to “Just keep swimming!”