Floaties may help you swim, but they can also lead to some hilarious pool fails

With the heat of summer, people are flocking to pools and water parks to try to cool down. For those who can’t swim, the good news is that you can use floaties and pool floats to help you. Be careful, though, or you could end up like the people in this hilarious compilation of summer floaty fails.

The compilation features everything from kids being pushed into the pool to lots of attempting to jump onto a float in a pool but ending up in the water. Wiping out in a pool is ideal for this sort of thing, since you can always laugh while knowing no one got hurt.





If there’s one thing to take away from this compilation, it’s that jumping onto a pool float may not always work out how you want it to, and you may end up in the water anyway.