Floridians flip Irma the bird by painting hilarious signs on boarded-up windows

As the state of Florida braces itself for the impending Hurricane Irma, many Floridians demonstrated their defiance by writing humorous messages over boarded-up windows — proving that humor can be one of the most valuable coping mechanisms in dark times.

The hoarding over the front of this Miami hotel features a bold mural that tells you all you need to know about the resilience of Floridians.

Graffiti reading 'You don't scare us Irma' can be seen on a hotel entrance covered in wood in Miami.

These people proved that even an imminent natural disaster can’t get in the way of good word play.

No fucks given at Jax Beach





"Irma Gerd" — someone in Port St. Lucie gets it

This Florida-based Buffalo native had no intention of letting Irma dampen his team spirit.

Not scared but definitely prepared. Need a win from my Bills. Lets Go Buffalo we got this down here!

And the same can be said for this Florida-based Seahawks fan.

When the going gets tough, some people don’t beat around the bush.

Meanwhile in Miami…

It’s never a bad time for a good pop-culture reference.

Here we see someone asking a storm for geopolitical a favor.