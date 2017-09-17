Floyd Mayweather talks about his seven girlfriends while being interviewed by a puppet

Boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, admitting he is dating seven women simultaneously and revealing how much money he has in his various bank accounts.

Mayweather was interviewed by a puppet named Diego, from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, outside of his strip club in Las Vegas.

When asked how many girlfriends he has, the former boxer provided an honest answer.

“How many women I have? Probably about seven deep. Lucky seven,” he said. “We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.”



