Forget Sonny and Cher, “German Shepherd and Rubber Chicken” is the best musical duo of all time

Dogs are great. They’ve been domesticated for centuries, and we still haven’t figured out if they’re smart or dumb. Either way, they’re entertaining.

Most viral dog videos usually feature a dog who is either adorably dumb or intriguingly smart, but for the dog in this video, it’s a little of both.

The dog is a very talented German Shepherd who has become inexplicably obsessed with a squeaky rubber chicken — so much so that he’s decided to form a musical duo with it.





He makes the chicken squeak by squishing it with his paw and then howls along to the noise coming out of the chicken. The result is almost musical, and the dog’s dumb obsession with the rubber chicken is so cute that it has to be seen to be believed.