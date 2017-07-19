Four sets of identical twins pull a time travel prank on NYC subway

Improv Everywhere, a comedy collective based in New York City that pulls positive pranks to surprise and delight random strangers, pulled a time travel prank on a subway car in the city using four sets of identical twins.

The video, which was uploaded in March 2016, shows a man entering a subway car and asking for money to complete the time machine he is building. His future self then enters the car at the next stop to try to convince him to not build the time machine, saying the future is bleak. As the train rolls along, more travelers get on board to try to convince the original man not to build the time machine.





By the time the prank is over, there are four sets of identical twins on the subway car, and the random commuters watching the prank unfold were given a delightful surprise.