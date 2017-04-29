Friendly Uber driver picks up prostitute then realizes he had the wrong rider

Uber driver Daniel Moore had quite an interesting ride recently when he picked up a sex worker instead of the woman, Chelsea, who paid for the ride. Their conversation was pretty interesting, and the driver was incredibly nice.

At one point he asks her, “So what’re you doing?” Her response is, “I’m doing some sex work.”

In an only-in-Australia moment, he exclaims, “Oh, cool!”

In Australia, prostitution is actually legal and brothels are commonplace.





Eventually, the woman decides to hop out of the car. Only moments later, the real Chelsea calls. The driver’s response is priceless, and while he did get taken advantage of, we definitely respect his happy-go-lucky attitude.