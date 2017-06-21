Funny or Die turned Sean Spicer’s goodbye into a heartbreaking ASPCA commercial, and it totally works

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer isn’t going to be fulfilling his role as press secretary much longer. It’s not exactly clear what the future holds for Spicer, but the past few months have had most of us feeling bad for the Trump surrogate. Spicer, a lifelong and devout Catholic, didn’t get to meet the pope when Trump went to the Vatican.

The guys over at Funny or Die redid one of those heartbreaking ASPCA commercials, asking us to “help Sean Spicer.” The text in the video reads, “He will have nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Sean Spicer needs your help.” The clip then cuts to Sarah McLachlan on a couch, stroking a dog and asking you to help Sean Spicer.





It seems pretty unclear if there will be another White House press secretary after Spicier, but if he leaves now, his tenure will have lasted less than six months. On Tuesday morning, things got even more depressing for Spicer — when asked why Spicer might be leaving the podium, Senior White House Aide Steve Bannon said simply, “Sean got fatter.”