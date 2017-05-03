Funnyman Jim Gaffigan shares big news about his wife and writing partner following a serious surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan says his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan is recovering after surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

RELATED: Jim Gaffigan is here to remind us why bacon is the food of the gods

Jim Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem. He says after nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed, and she’s now recovering at home.





"Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her." The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone. @jeanniegaffigan A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on May 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page “I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!”

I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive! A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on May 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

RELATED: Jim Gaffigan breaks down our holiday traditions with hilarious honesty

The two have five children together.