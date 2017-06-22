Gabriel Iglesias had the perfect answer when asked why he doesn’t talk about politics in his comedy

Mexican-American comedian Gabriel Iglesias is known for his comedy sets that take stabs at his own weight — his catchphrase is “I’m not fat, I’m fluffy.” And noticeably absent from the comedian’s set are political rants, jokes or even mentions of Washington D.C.. While some people love political humor, it’s always refreshing to watch a comedian and not have to think about politics.

RELATED: The way comedian Gabriel Iglesias messes with drive-thru employees will crack you up

In a recent interview with The List, Iglesias was asked if he “has loads to say on stage about Trump.” But the comic answered,





I basically sidestep all politics because no matter what you say on stage about it, you will divide the room in half. I will point out certain things, but there aren’t any big political statements. It’s more fun to throw in a tiny something in there and let people fill in the blanks than try to hit them over the head: the point is to entertain people […] I’m not smart enough to talk about politics but I am smart enough to sidestep it.

In 2016, Latinos generally voted against Trump, exit polls showed them at 29 percent while a Latino polling firm reported that 18 percent of Latinos voted for the current president.

RELATED: The beloved comedian Gabriel Iglesias is fighting hard to “save his life”

Iglesias has been dealing with some medical issues stemming from his weight — he even had to cancel some shows because of health problems. But after hitting the gym and shedding pounds, the comedian is returning to the stage with a tour across the U.S.