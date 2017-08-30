Get excited for the upcoming Jeff Dunham special with this brand-new trailer

Jeff Dunham hasn’t released a comedy special since 2015’s “Unhinged in Hollywood.” However, he is adding his name to Netflix’s impressive list of comedians with “Relative Disaster,” which premiers on the streaming service on September 12.

On Wednesday, Netflix posted the official trailer for Dunham’s upcoming film. The clip features all the favorite characters that Dunham has honed over his career — Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J and Peanut. It’s his first special to be filmed overseas. He recorded the clip at the Bord Gais Energy Theater in Dublin, Ireland, Split Sider reports.





RELATED: Peanut and Jeff Dunham go a little too far in this “Back to the Future” spoof

Dunham’s first special was “Arguing with Myself” in 2006, which turned him into a household name and he followed up with the massively popular “Spark of Insanity.”