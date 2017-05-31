Get ready to flinch at this five minute compilation of some of the nastiest looking diving fails ever recorded

This epic AFV video compiles some of the most painful looking diving fails we’ve ever seen!

The weather is on the turn, which means people all over the northern hemisphere will be heading to the nearest body of water at some point over the coming months. They’ll go to relax and have fun in the cool, gentle waters.

But it’s not always cool and gentle. There’s danger everywhere and one of the most dangerous things to be found near bodies of water is the formidable and unforgiving diving board.





As you can see from this video, diving boards are lethal contraptions! So if you plan on using one this summer, think twice and tread lightly.