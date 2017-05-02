Get ready to laugh — here are the best news bloopers from the month of April

April is over, which means that it’s time to look back on the month and relive some of the best news bloopers. In April we enjoyed some truly wonderful moments and thankfully, YouTube channel NewsBeFunny compiled a few of the greatest hits.

Who could forget the time two meteorologists realized mid-song that they were actually live on television or the moment a local news anchor made a complete fool of himself when he didn’t understand his co-host’s “pilgrim” joke — what comes after April showers? May flowers; what comes after May flowers? Pilgrims! There’s really not much to getting that joke.





Then there was the moment when a local news crew switched to one of their cameras overlooking the city and came face-to-face with a spider wrapping up his dinner. After overcoming the initial shock of what he was witnessing, the reporter actually began narrating the feast with intriguing detail.

We even got some of the best news bloopers from Britain. There was the moment when they had to correct their weather prediction from the day before because they had so epically failed.

And who could forget the incredible scene following the first round of the French elections when a person was caught dancing in the background of a news frame, celebrating Emmanuel Macron’s win.