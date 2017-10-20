Girl gets pulled over by cops for dressing like Shrek — and Twitter had a field day

Getting pulled over by the police is stressful enough, but this teen had an extra layer (just like onions and ogres) to worry about.
Twitter user Haybay was heading home from her makeup class with a face full of Shrek paint (with added ogre ears) when the cops stopped her.
“Ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class…” she wrote.
The response was immediate, with people replying with their best Shrek related jokes.
A local police department joined in on the fun, tweeting at the teen, “Can confirm it was not us (but we sort of wish it had been).”
It’s good to see that Twitter can still make us a believer in its sense of humor.