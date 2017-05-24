God stopped by the “Late Show” to talk about Trump’s neediness and His new fidget spinner

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is a very religious man. The Catholic comedian taught Sunday School even while running a top-rated show on “Comedy Central.” And so it should come as no surprise that every so often, the Lord himself stops by Colbert’s show.

On Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” the host was beginning his segment when a divine light shone down from above and greeted the audience with a jovial “Hey everybody!” When asked how he felt about Trump visiting a number of holy sites, the God-in-the-ceiling joked, “I don’t know, you pray with three major religions in one week? Seems a little needy — c’mon, buy a God a drink first.”





God (who is voiced by Brian Stark) claimed that Trump even asked him to stop the Russia investigation; but he admitted that he couldn’t, explaining, “You know, separation of church and state. Plus, I really want to see that pee tape.” He also said that in order for Trump to win him over “he’s got to go big — get swallowed by a whale, build [Him] an ark, sacrifice one of his children.”

When Colbert excused himself, to return to his show, God declared, “You do you Steven. I’ll just be up here playing with my fidget spinner. This thing helped me quit smoking.”