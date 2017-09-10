Going on a bender the night before 9/11 saved “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s life

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane was scheduled to be on American Airlines Flight 11 on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and he’s spoken of his close call several times in the years after the attack.

MacFarlane claims that, thanks to a night of drinking, he arrived late to the airport, missing Flight 11 by only a few minutes.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on CNN, MacFarlane recalled, “I turned to the guy next to me and said, ‘My God, that was the flight I was supposed to be on. I was late. I missed it.'”





“I was booked on the first flight that hit the tower, and I was drinking the night before, overslept a little bit in conjunction with the fact that my travel agent screwed up the itinerary by about 15 minutes, so I arrived 10 minutes late to get on the plane,” MacFarlane said on Australian talk-show “Rove LA.”

MacFarlane also chatted to Adam Carolla about the lucky escape during an interview on “The Adam Carolla Show.”