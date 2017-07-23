Gordon Ramsay is so savage that he made a head chef faint on national television and then saved his life without breaking a sweat

We shared a clip in the past that featured the comedy genius Gordon Ramsay spitting out a nasty-looking chocolate pizza on an episode of his T.V. show “Hotel Hell.” Well, the video above shows us what happened after the chocolate pizza ordeal went down — and it ain’t pretty.

After spitting out the ghastly creation, Ramsay confronts the chef responsible. At first, it seems like your typical Ramsay lecture. He’s lambasting the chef for being terrible and trying to figure out why he’s so terrible. But then things get a bit weird. Chocolate Pizza Chef tells Ramsay that he’s overworked, but as he’s doing so, he begins to slur his words and sway around slightly.





Ramsay notices a problem, and demands some water for the exhausted chef. But as he looks around to see where the water is the chef falls to floor like a sack of potatoes.

Obviously, a person fainting due to stress is no laughing matter. What is funny, however, is Ramsay’s response when the restaurant’s manager tries to blame the whole thing on him.

Don’t mess with Gordon Ramsay, especially when he just saved your friend’s life.