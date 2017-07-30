Gordon Ramsay reacts accordingly when presented with “testicle-sized” crab cakes and half of a store-bought dessert

The Gordon Ramsay YouTube channel is full of comedy gold. Obviously, most of the clips feature the foul-mouthed chef freaking out at incompetent business owner, but pretty much all of them are worth watching if you need an easy laugh.

In this particular clip taken from an episode of his “Hotel Hell” show, Gordon flips the hell out at a tightfisted restaurateur and a useless head chef.

At first, he’s presented with two measly crab cakes — much to his dismay. And the meal doesn’t get any better, as the lamb he orders for his main course is essentially raw.

Shockingly, Ramsay really enjoys the dessert, although he’s outraged by the price and pathetically small portion. “Where’s the rest of it?” he asks the owner. He then discovers that the dessert is not made in-house, and that’s when he unleashes hell.

Here’s another clip from the same episode: