Gray-haired Steve Carell goofs around with Jimmy Fallon and jokes about his newly acquired silver fox status

According to the internet, funnyman Steve Carell is hot because he has gray hair now.

“You’re a funny human being, but I wanna say that you’re also a stud, you’re a stud muffin,” Jimmy Fallon told his guest on Tuesday evening’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon used recent headlines from Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post to prove that the actor’s newly-acquired sex symbol status was legitimate, which lead to Carell confessing that he’s now more appealing than George Clooney.

“My wife finally said she’s in love with me. It’s exciting,” the former “Office” star joked.





He also played along when Fallon asked if he’s part of the “silver fox club” that include Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. “There’s a bracelet you get, and mine says ‘Steve’ and on the other side of the bracelet it says ‘hunk of man meat,’” he jokingly claimed.

Later in the episode, Fallon and Colbert participated in the Blow Your Mind game in which they were strapped in front of confetti canons and asked true or false questions regarding bizarre statements.