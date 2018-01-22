Menu
Polygon/Twitter Read this Next

Someone turned "The Simpsons'" Steamed Hams scene into an arcade game-style scene
Advertisement

It’s a modern day love story.

Boy sees girl, boy fails to match with girl on Tinder and desperately attempts to hunt her down through the wonder of email. Such was the tale of Twitter user Hayden Moll (@HaydenMoll), whose hilarious search for Tinderella went viral over the weekend.


RELATED: These cringe-worthy, no good, hilarious Tinder pick-up lines will make you laugh in the face of dating

According to Moll’s email, which he sent to every Missouri State student named Claudia he could think of, he accidentally swiped left on the Tinder dating app on an unknown Claudia’s profile. Without a last name, he decided to use the clues his mystery girl’s profile had given — her first name (Claudia), age (18 although the profile says 20), university (same as his) — along with humorous details from her photos that “had [him] dead” to aid in his search.

“In her bio she said some of her friends were single and if anyone liked them better that’s fine but they couldn’t have her mom,” he shared.

Moll continued, “I’m just asking, if this is your profile that I described, please message me back with ‘right’ or ‘left’ just so I know if you’re interested or not. If you choose ‘right’ we could totally get some donuts or something but if you choose ‘left’s that’s cool.”

The email ended with Moll asking the Claudias to “spread the word” about his quest.

RELATED: Panic took over when a woman on a first date couldn’t flush poop down the toilet

The real Claudia revealed herself, posting a copy of the email and a screenshot of her Tinder profile.

“THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER,” wrote an amazed Claudia Alley (@claudiaalley).

One fan tweeted in response, “I can’t wait for Disney to make a movie about this!!!”

Another added, “Donut let this one get away.”

While neither Claudia nor Hayden have confirmed if a donut date is in their near future, it makes for an epic story to tell their hypothetical kids one day.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement