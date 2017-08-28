In the midst of Hurricane Harvey, one Texan accidentally started an epic outdoor dance battle

Fearless Texan Deandre Wilson refused to let Hurricane Harvey dampen his spirits. Wilson posted a video of himself dancing outside on Sunday while Harvey was bombarding his area with rain — he even incorporated the water into his impressive routine.

WTF IS A HURRICANE ? 😂😂😂‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jYbYxQLhs6 — Deandre Wilson🏀 (@drehoops10_) August 27, 2017

After Wilson’s cousin posted the video with a Tweet that read, “Somebody get my cousin, he think he in ‘Stomp the yard,'” other wet Texans got in on the action. The result was an incredible internet dance battle.

TELL YO COUSIN ITS ON!!!!! DOUBLE OR NOTHING!! pic.twitter.com/qiYaTG57Lv — POOTIE TANG (@hughes_colton) August 27, 2017

Every dancer brought something new to the battle, and they all incorporated the rain into their dances, proving that it’s possible to have fun, even if you’re in the middle of a dangerous natural disaster.