He pulled the hilarious “shampoo prank” on a bodybuilder, and luckily, he’s a fast runner

The newest craze in internet videos are the “shampoo pranks” that are sweeping the nation and popping up in just about every country. Basically, all you do is hide behind somebody who’s washing their hair outside and keep putting shampoo in their hair so it seems that they can never wash it out.

One enterprising prankster decided to try out his own shampoo prank, but for some strange reason, he thought that a bodybuilder would be the optimal target. He learns not to prank muscular meatheads when he’s chased down on the beach. However, the video ends with the prankster and his victim shaking hands and smiling at the camera.





