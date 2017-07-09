He struck his golf ball, and his golf ball struck back with a vengeance!

It may not seem like it, but golf is a dangerous game! There are ditches and ponds all over the place. Fall in one of those, and you’re done for. Plus, you’re exposed to the elements. You could get blown away by the wind, struck by lightning or burnt to a crisp by the harsh and unforgiving sun. But the biggest danger golfers face are the small little projectiles flying around all over the place — golf balls!

As this “AFV” video shows, golf balls have minds of their own. They are dangerous and vengeful. The golfer in the video whacks his ball, and the ball rebounds off a tree, narrowly missing him.

He and his friend chuckle, but they were lucky to make it off the course alive!