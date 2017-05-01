He tricked his parents into thinking they were high and they were surprisingly chill

Fousey is a YouTube prankster who loves playing jokes on his parents. The prank featured in this video is particularly brutal because Fousey’s parents are middle-aged, traditional Muslims who have been duped by their son into thinking that they’ve just ingested an illicit substance.

RELATED: A tattoo artist got the shock of his life when his client’s boobs exploded

“Life is going to get very freaky right now,” Fousey tells his mom while he tries to explain to her that she’s just accidentally consumed a pot brownie. She manages to remain fairly composed, although panic does sink in eventually.





Fousey’s dad, however, is in a world of his own. His son’s lie tricked his brain into thinking that he was high, and he legitimately appears to be high. It’s both fascinating and funny.