He wanted to cover “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” but all he had was his guitar and a noisy washing machine

In the past few days, we’ve seen more and more videos of “washing machine covers” pop up on the internet. While some of them don’t work quite right, others are absolutely unbeatable. It seems that just about everyone has a washing machine that sounds like it’s having a seizure during the spin cycle, and the enterprising musicians who have taken advantage of the appliance deserve their own Grammy section.

In the latest “washing machine duet,” one Charlie Daniels fan took on the classic “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” While he’s still missing the famous Charlie Daniels fiddle solo, he makes up for that with a little a cappella.





Hopefully we’ll see this guy on tour soon.