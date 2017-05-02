He was mean to his wife, so she pranked him while he was in his underwear

We’ve written about cockroach pranks before, but this time it’s the male member of the couple who gets spooked by a fake bug.

The ACE Family is a YouTube channel that’s run by Austin and Catherine, a married couple who can’t stop pranking each other. This prank is particularly nasty, as Catherine manages to scare her husband while he’s in his underwear — a fact that he’s clearly very embarrassed by.

RELATED: He tricked his parents into thinking they were high and they were surprisingly chill

It’s a simple prank. All Catherine does is place a pair of fake cockroaches on the bathroom floor, hide a camera nearby and wait for Austin to notice, which he eventually does — with hilariously excessive results.



