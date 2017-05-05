Her boyfriend kept pranking her, but when he fell asleep, she got the last laugh

There’s a certain type of guy who loves playing pranks on his girlfriend. And, more often than not, there’s a certain type of girlfriend who gets fed up with being the butt of the joke and decides to get even. One such girlfriend captured her pranking moment on tape.

As she elequently explained, “They’ve been pranking me all night long, and I’m getting sick of it…so I set up the air horn. Let’s see if this will wake him up.” And with that she let loose, rousing her boyfriend from bed and probably waking up most of the neighbors.





Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t happy about it and let the expletives fly.

