Her boyfriend played a very messy prank on her, so she got revenge in the most disgusting way imaginable

When YouTube prankster DerekDeso pranked his girlfriend by spiking her protein shake with laxatives and then locking the bathroom door so she had to do her business in the back yard, he must’ve known that she’d get him back eventually.

Well that time has finally arrived. Derek’s girlfriend decides to take revenge on him using a very simple, but very effective prank: throwing dog poop on him while he sleeps.

She picks up the dog poop from the back yard (with her bare hands for some reason,) places it on a plate, and throws some fake poop into the mix so she can convince Derek that it was fake poop the whole time. Then she sneaks into the bedroom and straight up throws it all over him while he sleeps.

Needless to say, the prank wakes Derek up, and he’s not happy.