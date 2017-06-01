Here are 12 attention-seeking babies pressing their adorable faces up against windows

Having a rough day? Feeling glum? Then you need to check out this hysterical AFV video — you definitely wont regret it!

The video compiles footage of 12 adorable toddlers as they press their faces up against glass. Thankfully, there’s always someone on the other side to capture the whole moment on video so that people like us can enjoy these shenanigans until the end of time.

We’re not even judging these kids. There’s something incredibly enticing about windows. Even as adults, whenever we see one we just want to push our faces up against it and make out with it.



