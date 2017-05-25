Here are eight hilarious minutes of Mr. Lahey of “Trailer Park Boys” after too many drinks

The “Trailer Park Boys” have become a cult classic, not just in Canada but in the United States as well. The show chronicles the life choices of a few Nova Scotia schemers whose most ardent pursuits are getting drunk, high and staying out of jail.

If you’re not familiar, or only vaguely familiar with the show, the persistent spur-in-the-heel of the gang is Jim Lahey, who runs the trailer park where they live. Lahey is an alcoholic who often quits drinking, only to resume when the other characters push him to drink. While he’s not really part of the gang, the show wouldn’t be what it is without Jim Lahey.





