Here are Mayor Adam West’s most memorable moments on “Family Guy”

On Friday night, the world lost the great Adam West, who made his name in the 1960s “Batman” shows. West was a well-known actor and voice star, you might even recognize him from “Family Guy,” where he voiced the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island.

West played the typical incompetent mayor, who always tried to scrounge up votes and convince his constituents that he was a worthy leader.





West was, unfortunately, typecast after playing Bruce Wayne and had a difficult time getting more on-screen roles, though he did appear in “The Big Bang Theory” recently.

West’s character had a number of memorable lines including “so it’s a shouting match you want, eh?” as well as the moment that he stabbed the “murderous ocean.”