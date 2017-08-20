Here are some of the most quotable quips from the funniest film ever made — “Airplane!”

The 1980 disaster-spoof movie “Airplane!” is, without a doubt, one of the funniest films ever made — which is why we’ve decided to share this video that features some of the film’s most memorable lines!

Some of the film’s most well-known (and often-quoted) lines come from the hapless Dr. Rumack — played brilliantly by Leslie Nielsen, who was largely known as a serious actor prior to the release of “Airplane!” When Nielsen traded drama for comedy, he racked up an extensive list of hilarious one-liners, like the unforgettable “Shirley” joke:





Dr. Rumack: Can you fly this plane, and land it? Ted Striker: Surely you can’t be serious. Rumack: I am serious — and don’t call me Shirley!

The fact that we’re still talking about it after all these years proves that “Airplane!” has stood the test of the time. They definitely don’t make them like this any more!