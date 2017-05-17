Rare Humor

Here’s 13-and-a-half minutes of the worst acting you’ve ever seen

This awesome compilation video was uploaded to YouTube by Chodmunch. The clips feature awful acting performances from some incredibly bad movies like “The Room” and “Samurai Cop.”

Acting is a job that everyone thinks they can do. But it’s harder than it looks. Very few people on this planet actually possess enough talent to give a believable, engaging performance. That being said, it’s still amazing that some of these people got as far as they did.

Clearly, some of these movies are intentionally bad. But that doesn’t mean the performances aren’t funny, they’re just a little less funny than the ones that are clearly taking themselves very seriously.

Of course, everyone’s favorite terrible actor/director Tommy Wiseau makes several appearances — all of them taken from his 2003 cult classic “The Room.” It really wouldn’t be the same without him.

