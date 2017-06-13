Here’s 17 funny fails involving kids on bikes that will have you chucking all day

Learning to ride a bike is no easy task. It’s a scary process that requires a lot more patience than most kids possess, so it’s inevitable that there’ll be a few accidents along the way.

Luckily for us, parents love to record their kids doing stuff, so there’s plenty of footage of kids taking sick bumps when the training wheels come off — as this epic AFV video proves.

This video features 17 different bike-related mishaps, all of which involve adorable, innocent children who are blissfully unaware that the future holds many more mishaps.



