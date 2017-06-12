Here’s a compilation of clips featuring ninja dads instinctively protecting their kids from danger

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so we thought we’d share another video that highlights just how awesome dads are!

In this video — uploaded to the DubsMent YouTube channel — we see a bunch of dads with lightning quick reflexes who rescue their kids from nasty accidents.

RELATED: This gaffe-ridden goofy dad compilation video arrived just in time for Father’s Day

Whether it’s catching a baby right before it falls out of a boat, punching a soccer ball out of the air a millisecond before it comes into contact with a kid’s face or pulling one out of the way right before it gets hit by an out of control race car, these dads — and their ninja abilities — are there for their kids.





So if your dad has ever saved your life, make sure to wish them a happy Father’s Day.