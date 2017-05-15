Here’s a compilation of drone fails to make you feel good about not owning one

For better or worse, drones have the power to change the world. While they have been used to protect against security threats, they also have the capacity to be used as deadly weapons.

But sometimes, they just fail.

RELATED: A man who shot down a drone flying over his property and was sued just got the last laugh

Drones are expensive and fragile items, so there’s something oddly satisfying about watching them break or crash — and whether it’s because they’re being operated by someone who has no idea what they’re doing, or because their poorly made, they do break and crash. A lot.





Thankfully, some genius over at America’s Funniest Home Videos decided to edit together this brilliant compilation video that features some of the funniest drone-related fails we’ve ever seen.