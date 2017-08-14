Here’s a compilation of guilty dogs to remind you that sometimes, the cutest animals are the most destructive

Few things are cuter than a guilty dog, and this adorable AFV video features some of the guiltiest looking dogs you’ll ever see.

RELATED: This compilation of pets reuniting with their owners will warm your heart and bring a tear to your eye

Each and every one of them knows exactly what they did wrong, but they also know that they’ll eventually be forgiven if they can just make themselves look as cute as possible. They do everything from avoiding eye contact to hiding when their owners come for them.

Their acts of destruction will probably go unpunished, but who could blame the owners for failing to take action? Could you stay mad at those adorable pups?



