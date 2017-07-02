Rare Humor

Here’s a compilation of hysterical Fourth of July fails to get you in the summer mood

Get ready to feel more patriotic than you’ve ever felt before! This hilarious “AFV” compilation features some of the most fantastic Fourth of July fails you’ve ever seen.

Dogs, kids, fireworks — with these ingredients, hilarity was bound to ensue! And it does.

So crack open a cold one, remove your hat, place your hand over your heart and get ready to love America while laughing at some of your unfortunate compatriots.


