Here’s a compilation of summer fails to get you pumped for the coming heatwave

We have America’s Funniest Home Videos to thank for this epic compilation video that features some of the most painful looking crashes, tumbles and wipeouts we’ve ever seen.

RELATED: You’ll flip out and wince at the same time when you watch these gymnastics fails

This compilation pure comedy gold right from the beginning. Some of the clips will make you cry with laughter, while others will just make you say “holy crap!”

The video really highlights the dangers of summer. Paddling pools, Slip ‘N Slides and other products that are designed for hot-weather fun times are actually lethal deathtraps, and you shouldn’t let your kids go anywhere near them.



