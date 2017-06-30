Here’s French President Emmanuel Macron like you’ve never seen him before

This year, for the first time in recent history, Americans were actually paying attention to an international election. The French election pitted the right-leaning Marine Le Pen against the centrist Emmanuel Macron. Macron ended up winning big and has since become a sort of folk hero for American liberals.

Macron recently released his official portrait, a tactical piece that shows him standing between the European Union flag and the French flag. Even the books on the desk in the background and the phones were carefully chosen. But, of course, like all serious images online, we had to photoshop it.





Here’s his official portrait.

Reddit/CaptainD0do

This one will have all the ladies smiling.

Imgur/Sun_Beam

You wanted a French president? You got one.

Imgur/shopdude

We’re positive he doesn’t look like this.

Imgur/SquirtleSama

An Amish president?

Imgur/snarfi

With Trump-hair.

Imgur/karakade