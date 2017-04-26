Here’s some peculiar relationship advice that might be a bit too real for some couples

Are you dealing with someone who’s not passive-aggressive in your personal life? Perhaps this individual is a romantic interest, or a spouse. Relating to a person who isn’t passive aggressive can be a difficult experience, with many moments of frustration, anger, and despair. It can be difficult to get a good handle on the situation and maintain your equanimity.

Well thank the relationship gods for this incredibly insightful video in which spiritual guru JP Spears bestows some much needed love-life advice upon his viewers.

In the video — uploaded to his YouTube channel — JP and his partner Amber will teach you how to perfect passive aggressive behavior in order to get maximum enjoyment from your relationship.

“When Amber wont talk to me, she really helps me learn that I did something wrong. And because she wont tell me what I did that was wrong, deep down I just assume that I’m simply wrong for who I am at the core of my being,” JP tells his viewers before explaining why he treats Amber the same way.

So thanks to JP and Amber for the great video. We wish it could have been slightly longer, but you two clearly don’t like spending time together, so we get it.