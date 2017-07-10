He’s the grooviest gas station cashier on the planet and he loves to boogie while he works

This video — which was uploaded by YouTube user Charlie MacMillan — stars one of the happiest men on the planet.

According the video’s description, the man’s name is Lewis, and Lewis absolutely loves to boogie, even while he’s working a shift at the gas station.

RELATED: We’re glad somebody filmed this dude’s uniquely bizarre laugh and put it on the internet

That’s right, Lewis enthusiastically dances as he serves customers. The video appears to have been shot by a customer who is filming an acquaintance of his as he interacts with Lewis. The acquaintance joins Lewis is getting down to the MC Hammer classic “Can’t Touch This,” which results in an oddly heartwarming scene.





Lewis is a beacon light in an otherwise dark tunnel. He works at a gas station and probably doesn’t earn a great deal, but he’s not going to let that him get him down — he just wants to party!

Party on, Lewis.