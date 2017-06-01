High schooler’s day ends in complete humiliation when his scantily clad father picks him up

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a good dad prank — and we’ve found a doozy!

The dad in this video decides to prank his son by greeting him at school wearing nothing but a swimming cap, some medals and, the icing on the cake — a Speedo!

The dad makes sure that everyone in the vicinity knows he’s there and that they all know who he’s there to collect — much to his son’s dismay.





The only thing funnier than the dad’s appearance is the look of sheer humiliation on the son’s face when his dad latches onto him and slowly escorts him away from the building as his friends and fellow students look on and laugh.