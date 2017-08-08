Hilarity ensued when Aubrey Plaza told Jimmy Fallon about how she used to rent porn to her neighbors

Former “Parks & Rec” star Aubrey Plaza appeared on this episode of the “The Tonight Show” to chat to host Jimmy Fallon about her movie “Ingrid Goes West,” but the conversation began with the pair bonding over their shared experience of working in video stores as teenagers.

“We had like an adult porn section, so that was always really awkward, because I would have to rent porn to people that I kind of knew,” Plaza told the host.

“I had to do that too,” was Fallon’s response.

Plaza also talked about her love for the movie “The Matchmaker,” and hilarity ensued when she took part in one of Fallon’s crazy games called “Think Fast!”