Hilarity ensued when Gordon Ramsay used a fat suit to disguise himself and prank one of his former protégés

Swearing at small business owners and sharing overly complicated recipes isn’t the only thing celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is good at — it turns out he’s a pretty good prankster too!

In a segment for his series “The F Word,” Ramsay donned a fat suit and spent several hours in a male-up chair having some facial prostheses applied in order to prank one of his former culinary students.

“The fat suit lets me go undercover. I’ve snuck into restaurants to see what other chefs are up to. It’s amazing to walk around incognito. No one recognized me, it was brilliant,” Ramsay said during the segment.





It’s not the first time the mischievous chef has gone undercover for laughs — he pulled a similar prank a few years ago for one of his U.K. shows: